The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers are not interchangeable with each other or with other Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles. Even if the charging light on the handle blinks, it will not charge properly. We advise to always use the charger that comes with your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrush.



Chargers can look similar. To verify you are using the correct charger, see the table below. Each handle is only compatible with the charger base below the handle code ID.

Handle Name DiamondClean DiamondClean Smart DiamondClean 9000 Code on bottom of handle HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937 HX992, HX993 HX991 Code on bottom of charger base HX9100 Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001 Type: CBA5001, CBA4001