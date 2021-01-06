Make sure that the Velcro strips on the mop and the Velcro strips on the water tank are perfectly aligned. Also make sure the striped side of the mop is facing outwards, away from the bottom of the water tank.

The microfiber pad of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner covers the strip and blocks the water flow from the strip. If the microfiber pad is not placed on the strip correctly, the device may release less water than usual. In this case, please follow the steps below: