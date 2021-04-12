If your Philips Vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, please follow these step-by-step instructions.
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
- Empty the container in the bin of your Philips Vacuum
- Remove the filter from the container (if it has one)
- Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dishwasher and do not immerse it in water)
- When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it
- Place the container back into your Philips Vacuum