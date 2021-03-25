A snack cover

A splatter-proof lid

A variety basket

If you use food with high-fat content, please stop cooking and use a full hand of kitchen paper to soak up the oil on the bottom of the pan of your Philips Airfryer or pour off any excess oil. After that, you can continue cooking.If you cook food with high-fat content very often, you can use one of the accessories below depending on the model you have:White smoke does not harm your Philips Airfryer or the cooking process.