When your Philips Toaster toasts your bread unevenly, please discover in the following lines why this happens.
The browning from my Philips Toaster is uneven
One slice of bread
When you toast one slice of bread only, the browning might slightly vary from one side to the other. Do not worry: this is normal (there is nothing wrong with your toaster).
Different thickness of bread
The heat absorption would slightly vary from the thickness of bread.
Deformed bread slice
If the slice of bread is deformed, then it might not be evenly toasted.
You can help preventing this by making sure the loaf of bread is not stored on top of each other as this could deform the shape of the bread.
Rough bread surface
The browning produced by your toaster will be more even on pre-sliced bread from store or bakery. If the surface of the slice of bread is rough, then it might not be evenly browned.
If you cannot get bread that is machine-sliced, slice your own bread using a bread knife making sure it’s surface is even.