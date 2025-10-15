If you are having trouble charging your Philips lady shaver, Philips recommends that you:
Ensure you're using a suitable USB power supply, with the original charging cable.
Make sure the charging cable is connected correctly.
Try a different power outlet.
Ensure your lady shaver has been appropriately maintained.
Refer to the information below for additional guidance.
#1 Use a suitable USB power source
Only charge your Philips lady shaver with the original charging cable, or a genuine Philips replacement part.
Philips estimates the charging time using a 5V, 1A USB plug adapter. The charging time may differ significantly if you use an alternative power source.
Tip: Need an adapter for charging your Philips lady shaver? Click here and search "HQ87" or contact us.
Note: if your Philips model comes with a charger rather than a USB charging cable, the information above does not apply. Simply ensure that you're using the original charger or a genuine Philips replacement part
#2 Ensure the cable is properly connected
Press the small plug firmly into the bottom of your lady shaver, ensuring it's properly connected and not loose. Likewise, make sure that the USB plug is properly inserted into the power source.
#3 Try a different power outlet
It is possible that the power outlet or other power source is defective. Try charging your Philips lady shaver using a different power source.
#4 Consider other maintenance issues
If your Philips lady shaver is not turning on, it may give the impression that it is not charged. However, that is not always the case. A blocked or damaged shaving head can prevent the appliance from turning on.
Therefore, Philips recommends removing the shaving head and trying to turn on the lady shaver. If the appliance powers on when the shaving head is removed, this means that the head needs to be thoroughly cleaned or replaced.
Need further assistance?
If you've followed the steps above and you're still experiencing issues with your product, please contact us for support.