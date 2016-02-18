Noodles With Chicken, Glasswort And Shiitake Mushrooms | Philips

Cut the chicken into pieces and make a marinade of soy sauce, sambal and garlic. Mix the marinade with the chicken and leave to infuse.
Prepare the noodles according to the packaging and drain. Then mix with one tablespoon of sesame oil.
Heat the Airfryer to 200 degrees. Cook the chicken for 6 minutes at 200 degrees and give it a good few shakes. Add the mushrooms, onion, bean sprouts and glasswort and cook for 5 minutes. Add the noodles, cook these together with the vegetables and chicken for another 5 minutes. Add the krupuk with one minute left to go.