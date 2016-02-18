Search terms

Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust

Each portion contains: 1825 kJ/435 kcal 26 g protein 36 g fat of which 13 g saturated 2 g carbohydrates 1 g fibre

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
0-30 minutes
Vegetables
Main courses
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Gluten-free
Meat

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 800 g rack of lamb
  • pepper & salt
  • 75 g unsalted macadamia nuts
  • 1 tbsp breadcrumbs (preferably homemade)
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 egg

Directions

  • Finely chop the garlic. Mix the olive oil and garlic to make garlic oil. Brush the rack of lamb with the oil and season with pepper & salt.
  • Preheat the Airfryer to 100°C.
  • Finely chop the nuts and place them into a bowl. Stir in the breadcrumbs and rosemary. Whisk the egg in another bowl.
  • To coat the lamb, dip the meat into the egg mixture, draining off any excess. Coat the lamb with the macadamia crust.
  • Put the coated lamb rack in the Airfryer basket and slide the basket into the Airfryer. Set the timer for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, increase the temperature to 200°C and set the timer for another 5 minutes. Remove the meat and leave to rest, covered with aluminium foil, for 10 minutes before serving.
  • Chef’s tip: You can replace the macadamia nuts with pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews or almonds if desired.
Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips

Related Recipe

Related products

Subscribe to our newsletter

* This field is mandatory

Track your product warranty coverage

Qualify for gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.