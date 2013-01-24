Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Tabletop stand
Incredible functionality for your guests
With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredible functionality for your guests
With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits
Incredible functionality for your guests
With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredible functionality for your guests
With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours.
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or the Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments at your hotel.
With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes from all major interactive system providers.
All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.
This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
By disabling or enabling joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Picture/Display
Audio
Design
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Rear Connectivity
Side Connectivity
Connectivity Enhancements
Features
Hospitality Features
Healthcare features
Multimedia
Accessories
Power
Dimensions