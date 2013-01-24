Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Tabletop stand
- Warranty leaflet
Delight your guests
Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customised easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
With LED backlighting, you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours
To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not needed by the detention market, like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
With advanced volume control, you can select the start-up volume of the TV and predefine the volume range of the TV set, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding the disturbance of neighbouring guests.
By disabling or enabling joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum convenience for guests and to avoid unnecessary reinstallation costs.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
