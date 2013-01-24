Home
    The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet and Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry.

    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

    The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet and Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry. See all benefits

      Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

      GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

      Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.

      Aquatec Wet and Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

      Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.

      Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

      Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.

      Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and moustaches

      The full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache.

      Up to 40 minutes of cordless power

      Up to 40 minutes of cordless power. Fully charges in 8 hours.

      Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power

      Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap

      Battery low, battery full and charging indicator

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Power cord
        Yes
        Protective cap
        Yes

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Power system

        8-hour full charge
        Yes
        Rechargeable Cordless
        Use Anywhere!
        Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
        Yes
        Worldwide voltage
        Adjusts from 100V to 240 V

      • Shaving system

        Aquatec wet and dry
        Yes
        Fully washable
        Yes
        GentleCut heads
        Yes
        Pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Rotary Comfort system
        Yes

      • Electronic features

        Battery Light
        Yes
        Battery Low/Full Indicator
        Yes
        Electronic On/Off Button
        Yes
        LED Charge
        Yes

