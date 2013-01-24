Home
Economy

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8348/01
    -{discount-value}

    Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.

    Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Light, compact, convenient to carry and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

      • HomeCare
      1400 Watt power

      1400 Watt power

      Crevice nozzle

      The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

      Cord winder to conveniently store the mains cord

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Electronic power control

      The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

      Rubber rear wheels

      Rubber rear wheels help reduce the risk of scratches on hard floors even further.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Freesia yellow

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        Paper bag
        Dust capacity
        2  l
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        29  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1200  W
        Input power (max)
        1400  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        200  W
        Vacuum (max)
        200  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        8  m
        Active fragrance control
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Cord length
        5  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

