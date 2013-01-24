Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8602/01
Overall Rating / 5
    This powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner provides no less than 350 W of suction power! This model comes with an extra parquet nozzle and rubber wheels, and has a 5-layer filtration system, Clean Comfort Cassette and extra-long cord. See all benefits

      • HomeCare
      1800-Watt motor generating max. 350 Watts suction power

      1800-Watt motor generating max. 350 Watts suction power

      Vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      When you dispose of the dust bag from your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Deep red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        3  l
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        40  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        30  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Cord length
        7  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

