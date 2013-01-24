Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Jewel

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9067/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Beautiful results in the blink of an eye Beautiful results in the blink of an eye Beautiful results in the blink of an eye
    -{discount-value}

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9067/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

    The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle, which gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

    The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle, which gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

    The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle, which gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

    The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle, which gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bag-vacuum-cleaner
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      • 2000 W
      • Animal
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      The highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies.

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

      To give a special fresh clean smell, each Jewel comes with a fully integrated and adjustable active fragrance control. Scent granules are available in blossom scent (FC8025) and lemon scent (FC8026).

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage during use on hard floors.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Denim blue

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        3  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        43  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        450  W
        Vacuum (max)
        32  kPa

      • Usability

        Active fragrance control
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.7  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.