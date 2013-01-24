Home
Marathon

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9206/01
    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9206/01
    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. It`s also the quietest bagless available. See all benefits

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Professional cleaning

    Professional cleaning

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Professional cleaning

      Professional cleaning

      with high cleaning power that lasts and lasts

      • 2000 W
      • Animal
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design also makes it exceptionally quiet.

      EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

      EPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

      This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.

      Turbo nozzle removes 25% more hairs and fluff

      Turbo nozzle removes 25% more hairs and fluff

      The turbo brush nozzle removes 50% more fluff from carpets than standard nozzles. The rotating brushes also restore the pile during every cleaning job, keeping carpets and rugs in optimum condition.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

      Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        2  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        40  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        30  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        12  m
        Cord length
        9  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.2  kg

