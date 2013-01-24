Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Marathon

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9222/01
Overall Rating / 5
  • Performs better for longer Performs better for longer Performs better for longer
    -{discount-value}

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9222/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Performs better for longer

    Marathon offers you high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Performs better for longer

    Marathon offers you high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system. See all benefits

    Performs better for longer

    Marathon offers you high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Performs better for longer

    Marathon offers you high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Performs better for longer

      Self-cleaning filter, no bag required

      • 2000 W
      • 400-W suction power
      • HEPA 12 filter
      • AutoClean
      AutoClean filter optimises suction power

      AutoClean filter optimises suction power

      After every cleaning job, a simple push of a button will activate a rattle that thoroughly shakes the dust from the filter pleats into the dust bucket. Now the airflow is no longer blocked by the dust in the filter and suction power is almost like new.

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

      This vacuum cleaner has a 2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power for the ultimate cleaning perfection.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Pearl silver

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        1.5  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB
        Suction power (max)
        400  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        12  m
        Cord length
        9  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.