GC1430/28
    Easy and Effective

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effective by providing plenty of continuous steam, and the non-stick soleplate makes gliding smoother. With the comfort iron, ironing is made simple. See all benefits

    This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effective by providing plenty of continuous steam, and the non-stick soleplate makes gliding smoother. With the comfort iron, ironing is made simple. See all benefits

      Three ways to make your ironing easier

      Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

      Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam boost up to 70 g

      The iron's 70 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Easy gliding on all iron-suitable garments

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all iron-suitable garments.

      Large 220 ml water tank that makes water filling convenient

      Less frequent refilling with the extra-large, 220 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Larger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      • Easy to use

        Ultra-light and comfortable
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        220  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        20  g/min
        Power
        1400  W
        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        70  g
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

