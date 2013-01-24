Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable 5-layer coating - including an anti-corrosive base - makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
The Philips cord for steam irons has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide maximum durability and safety.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 140 g steam boost penetrates deeper into the fabric to easily remove stubborn creases.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the built-in calc-clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
2000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency