PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2990/28
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      With SteamGlide soleplate - lasts 4x longer*

      • 2000 W
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 140 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Superior anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate

      Superior anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate

      Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable 5-layer coating - including an anti-corrosive base - makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      The Philips cord for steam irons has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide maximum durability and safety.

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Up to 140 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Up to 140 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 140 g steam boost penetrates deeper into the fabric to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Easy-to-use calc-clean for long-lasting steam performance

      Easy-to-use calc-clean for long-lasting steam performance

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the built-in calc-clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      2000 W for quick heat-up

      2000 W for quick heat-up

      2000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Power
        2000  W
        Steam boost
        140  g
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        320  ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra-stable heel rest
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Extra-large filling hole
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        33.2 x 16.7 x 13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        31.2 x 14.7 x 12.7  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.