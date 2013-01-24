Home
    Classic Dry iron

    HD1172
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      With speed shaped soleplate

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Power
        1000  W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

