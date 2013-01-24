Home
Viva Collection

Blender

HR2161/40
    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Fresh variety every day

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 600 W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with mill
      • Pulse, Ice button
      Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients to give a variety of end results

      Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients such as coffee beans, dried herbs, chili or pepper in seconds.

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

      Detachable blades

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

      All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

      All parts except the Philips blender base are dishwasher-safe.

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice with this simple push button.

      Variable speed control

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this easy-to-use rotating knob.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        2  l
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  l
        Capacity mill
        450  ml

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speeds
        variable

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Colour(s)
        White and Lavender

