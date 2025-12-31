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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2161/40

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

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Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill

  • Pulse, Ice button

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

Technical Specifications

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