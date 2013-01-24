Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean and White Mode. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*
Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums
The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease you into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
For exceptional everyday cleaning. Helps maintain whitening treatments.
