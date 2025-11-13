Search terms

    Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and Rail 7.2L Airfryers

    NA547/07

    Fry, grill, bake... and steam, too!

    Enjoy it all, from soft-as-clouds bao buns, golden crispy chicken, to mouthwatering salmon. Unlock a world of new textures with Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam.

    Philips Airfryer 5000 Series with Steam and Rail 7.2L Airfryers

    Steam, airfry or try both at the same time!

    • Steam Technology for more nutrients
    • Steamfry function for crispy & juicy perfection
    • Automatic SteamClean function for easy clean
    • Premium rail for effortless sliding
    • RapidAir Plus Technology for evenly cooked meals every time
    Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture

    Pillowy dumplings, tender veggies, and savory fish, all made in our airfryer with steam function. It infuses the perfect amount of steam without making food soggy, preserving up to 87% nutrients.****

    Crispy on the outside, Juicy on the inside – The power of Steamfry

    Now you can have the best of both worlds. Airfry and steam at the same time for a golden crunch on the outside and juicy tenderness inside. Perfect for golden cinnamon rolls, crunchy-baked breads, succulent chicken, and next-level veggies. No more burning or undercooking.******

    Cleaning made easy

    The fat buildup in the basket is softened and easier to be removed with our automatic SteamClean function.

    EasySlide Rail designed for Safer, Easier Basket Pullout

    Whether you only have one hand free or need quick access while cooking, our patented EasySlide Rail technology******* makes checking, shaking, or adding ingredients easier than ever. Designed for ultimate convenience and safety, the sliding mechanism glides smoothly and securely, ensuring the basket stays upright and stable on its tracks at all times. Compared to placing the hot basket on your countertops, it will reduce the risk of burns, creating a safer and more seamless cooking experience.

    Cook faster, always with perfect results

    No more burning or undercooking. RapidAir Plus Technology with its unique star-shaped design allows hot air to circulate faster around and through the ingredients***, evenly cooked every time with up to 90% less fat.*

    Just the right size for your everyday needs

    Cooks up to 1.4kg of veggies, 10 drumsticks, 6 salmon fillets, or 9 muffins.

    No need to pull out the basket to check on your food!

    No more guessing: Watch it cook through the window and see when it's done to perfection.

    Ceramic coating

    Our next-gen coating is PFAS- free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant surface and easy to clean.​

    A whole new world of variety

    Explore 21 ways to cook, from baking and grilling to steaming and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation.

    Endless inspiration with the HomeID app

    Over 10,000 delicious recipes, just for your airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions *****

    Space-saving with detachable water tank

    When steaming isn’t needed, simply remove the tank to save space on your countertop.

    Cook faster, save time and energy

    Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when you cook with the Philips Steam Airfryer instead of the oven.**

    Quiet operation

    No loud distractions — enjoy conversation or music while the airfryer steams, grills, and bakes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Gold
      Capacity
      7.2L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1m
      Cord storage
      No
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      12
      Cooking method
      Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, One-pot cooking, Stir-fry, Sauté, Cook from frozen, Reheat, Defrost, Dehydrate, Toast, Keep warm, Stew, Ferment, Confit
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Time range
      0 min – 24 Hours
      Temperature range
      40–200°C
      Remote control
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature
      200℃
      Related Accessories 1
      Grill set
      Related Accessories 2
      Baking set
      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      Single or dual basket
      Single basket
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      457mm
      Product Width
      334mm
      Product Height
      320mm
      Product Weight
      8.9kg
      Product Dimension
      457×334×320 mm
      Package Length
      520mm
      Package Width
      372mm
      Package Height
      370mm
      Package Weight
      2.2kg
      Package Dimension
      520×372×370 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable

    • *Compared to french fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **Based on internal lab measurement, Philips Airfryers; cooking chicken breast (160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
    • ***vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir technology
    • ****External lab measurement, based on vitamin C content in broccoli.
    • *****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • ******Comparison based on cooking a whole chicken for 80 minutes using steam & airfrying function vs air fryer function
    • ******* EU (EP3038503), AU (2014313885), BR (11 2016 003855 0), IN (201647007156),RU (2016111110), US (10448786).

