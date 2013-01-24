Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300

Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

NT9110/60
Norelco
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Norelco
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

    NT9110/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

    The Philips NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique SafeGuard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

    3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

    The Philips NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique SafeGuard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim. See all benefits

    3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

    The Philips NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique SafeGuard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300 Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

    3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

    The Philips NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique SafeGuard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all detail-and-nose-trimmers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

      • Powerful tube trimmer
      • Fully washable
      • AA battery included
      • 2 eyebrow combs
      Soft grip for maximum control

      Soft grip for maximum control

      The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

      Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

      Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

      The exclusive SafeGuard trimmer has a cutter that's protected by an ultra-thin foil guard to prevent nicks and cuts. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught, for no pulling — guaranteed.

      For easy use and cleaning

      For easy use and cleaning

      Water resistant for the easiest cleaning

      Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

      Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Styling tools
        2 eyebrow combs

      • Comfort

        Handling
        • Ideal angle for easy reach
        • Soft grip coating for maximum control

      • Power system

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Maintenance

        Durability
        Protection cap
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.