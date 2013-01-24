Home
Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5005/10
    This new hairclipper from Philips allow you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 0-21 mm.

      Hair clipper

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.

      8 integrated length settings up to 21 mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded only

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb

