Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 3000

Beard trimmer

QT4020/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Superior cutting Superior cutting Superior cutting
    -{discount-value}

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    QT4020/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Superior cutting

    Rechargeable cordless beard and moustache trimmer for a superior cut

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    Superior cutting

    Rechargeable cordless beard and moustache trimmer for a superior cut

    Superior cutting

    Rechargeable cordless beard and moustache trimmer for a superior cut

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

    Superior cutting

    Rechargeable cordless beard and moustache trimmer for a superior cut

    Similar products

    See all beard-trimmers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Superior cutting

      Precise, even trim

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Hair length range
        1.5 - 20 mm
        Number of length settings
        9 secured length settings

      • Performance

        Trimmer size
        32 mm

      • Power system

        Usage
        Cordless only
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Cleaning
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.