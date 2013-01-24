Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Shaver series 1000

Dry electric shaver

S1510/04
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    S1510/04
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Convenient, Easy shave

      Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Black dark royal blue

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Max power consumption
        2  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.