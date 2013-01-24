Home
Bodygroom series 5000

Body groomer

TT2021/30
  Trim and shave all body zones
    Bodygroom series 5000 Body groomer

    TT2021/30
    Trim and shave all body zones

    The all-in-one Philips body grooming system, exclusively for men's grooming, trims and shaves all body areas. It's safe and easy. See all benefits

      Worlds No. 1 Bodygroom

      • for all body zones
      3 combs for different hair lengths

      3 combs for different hair lengths

      3 combs provide different fixed length settings of 3, 5 and 7 mm for safe and easy trimming of all body zones

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand for convenient storage

      Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

      This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

      100% waterproof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and is easy to clean.

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        3
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free - No Oil need
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet and Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning

      • Power system

        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        50 minutes
        Usage
        Cordless only

      • Accessories

        Store and charge stand
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Shave and trim your body

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        Shaving foil for close shave
        Skin comfort
        Skin friendly shaving head

