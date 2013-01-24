Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

My Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual

If your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual, this can have several causes. Discover the possible causes and solutions for this in the following lines.

The water tank is held in an incorrect position

Always make sure that the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is held with the microfiber cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility the water in the water tank flows quickly through the wetting strip on the bottom of the water tank.

The cap of the water tank is not properly closed

Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.

The strip is not placed properly in the bottom of the water tank

Check the strip and make sure that is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner.

f the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.

Properly assembled bottom of the water tank

Troubleshooting

Device (3)
Leaking (1)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.