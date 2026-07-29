Your Philips Airfryer could have a window either on the pan or in the top front of the appliance (see image below). Depending on your model find the steps below to clean the window of your airfryer.

The window is on the pan

In this case, you can simply use the dishwasher or wash it by hand using a soft sponge and any generic dishwashing liquid.

The window is on the top front of the appliance