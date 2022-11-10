In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website. To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available: The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)

The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and

The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.