Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

 

For all non-healthcare product questions (Appliances, Shavers, Oral Care, Consumer Electronics) please see our Contact & Support Page

Distributor's Address and Phone number

For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical Support, please use the phone number below.

Philips Healthcare Kenya

Philips East Africa Limited

4th Floor Landmark Plaza Northern Wing

Argwings Kohdek Road

Nairobi, Kenya

 

Tel:+254 20 66363000

Tel:+254 20 2711882 / 885 / 886

Email: philips.eastafrica@philips.com

Philips Partners

Medical Consultants Africa Ltd.

Telephone:+265 1 711 893 (Office) / +265 (0) 885 984007 

+265 1 713 283

Plot No 43/373 Ufulu Road

Malawi

Email:sales@mca.co.mw

 

Compagnie Africaine de Construction (CAC)

Avenue Gallieni/Mpilla, Sise villa ex-usica

Republic of the Congo

 

Dash-s Technologies Inc.

Telephone:+250 580068

+250 580082

SEBA House, Plot No 3268, Kimihurura 1680, Umuganda Boulevard, Kimihurura, Kigali

Rwanda

Email:info@dash-s.com

 

Gabbani Logistic Services Co. Ltd

Telephone:+249 183 786610 - 763964

+249 1 83 783389

House no. 15 Block No 6  Buri Lamap ,  Royal Care Hosp. Street  Manshia Avenue

Sudan

Email:Fouad.elbadawi@gabbani-gls.com

 

Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services

Telephone:+255 784 665274

+255 22 2151470

45/46 Chimara street, Palm Residency Building (opposite Ocean Road Hospital), Ground Floor

Tanzania

Email:mokasi@pmstz.com

Office locations

I understand

