It’s simple to use an AED.
Once you open the device, it turns on automatically. Then Life Guidance acts as your personal coach, guiding you through a cardiac emergency with a simple, step-by-step process. A calm, clear voice walks you through the entire rescue at your own pace.
You don’t need to worry about hurting anyone. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, sensors assess and automatically deliver the right therapy, at the right time.
No. A heart attack (myocardial infarction) occurs when the heart’s blood supply is reduced or blocked. The heart muscle becomes injured or may start to die. During a heart attack, the victim is conscious. In fact, the victim may complain about symptoms.
An SCA is an electrical problem in the heart which causes the heart to beat in an irregular, inefficient manner. Since the blood can’t circulate to the brain, the victim passes out.
A heart attack victim has a pulse but an SCA victim does not.
You don’t have to remember these distinctions. When the AED instructs you to put the pads on the victim, it will sense the heart rhythm and determine the best steps to take, giving you guidance all along the way.
Defibrillation is giving an electric shock to the heart. The shock resets the heart’s electrical system and allows a normal heart rhythm to return.
An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a device that delivers that shock. It analyzes the heart rhythm and if necessary, provides instructions on how to deliver it.
If a person collapses or loses consciousness, and either doesn’t have a pulse or isn’t breathing properly, you need to intervene. Even if he or she is gasping for breath or having seizures, if the person is unconscious, use the AED.
Don’t worry about diagnosing the victim correctly. The Philips AED will analyze the heart rhythm and tell you to deliver a shock, if and only if the victim needs it. All you need to do is open the AED and follow the clear, calm voice instructions. You’ll be told how put the pads on the victim so the machine can detect the heart rhythm.
Philips AEDs are designed to be very simple to use. Once you open the AED, a clear, calm voice walks you through the entire rescue process as you do it—at your own pace. The device can tell what step you’re on and will adjust its instructions accordingly.
The most important thing you need to do is act. If there is an AED nearby, find it and open it. The heart needs to be restored to a normal rhythm within 3 – 5 minutes for the best chance of survival.
Cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is one way to help a victim of SCA. It uses chest compressions and may include rescue breathing.
Both cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AEDs have a role in saving lives. Performing either is better than doing nothing. Using both CPR and an AED gives the victim an even greater chance of survival.
Liability is a valid concern for program administrators and potential rescuers.
Automated external defibrillators are designed to be safe and very easy to use. Additionally, if a person in cardiac arrest is not treated quickly with a defibrillator, it is unlikely that they will survive.
Philips recommends that you understand your local laws and consult with your legal counsel regarding specific laws or regulations in your area.
Philips AEDs are self-monitoring. They perform regular self-tests to make sure that everything is working.
However, there are 2 parts that need regular replacement—the pads and the battery. The device has reminder lights to help you remember. In addition, each AED comes with a sticker reminder system.
Place your AEDs in visible, accessible places. Choose locations that increase the chances of getting the AED to the person having an SCA in less than three minutes. Elevators, cafeterias, and reception areas are all good locations for AEDs.
The American Heart Association recommends the following key elements for a successful lay rescuer program:
