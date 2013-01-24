

As part of our commitment to product security and customer service, Philips Healthcare supplies our customers with information to help assess and address the vulnerabilities and risks associated with products that maintain or transmit ePHI.

Specifically, Philips Healthcare is using the Manufacturer Disclosure Statement for Medical Device Security (MDS²) to provide security information about its products.

The MDS² contains product specific security information such as:

Maintaining, storing, and transmitting ePHI

Data back-up and removable media capabilities

Installing security patches and anti-virus software

Remote service access

Audit logs of ePHI access including: Viewing; creating, modifying, and deleting records; importing/exporting

The MDS², a universal reporting form which allows Philips Healthcare to supply its customers with model-specific information, is endorsed by the American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE), ECRI (formerly the Emergency Care Research Institute), the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

The form also contains security practice recommendations and explanatory notes from the manufacturer as well as detailed.