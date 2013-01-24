Home
See clearly.
Treat optimally.


Meet Philips virtually at Charing Cross international symposium for vascular specialists.

We’re with you, supporting your teams in delivering quality care.
The challenges facing health systems before the COVID-19 pandemic have come into even higher resolution. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us to reimagine healthcare.

The Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely integrates best-in-class imaging with specialized devices to address some of healthcare's most challenging situations. We're developing seamless solutions to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes.

We continue to innovate evidence-based technologies, for more procedures, so more people can live the lives they love.

There is always a way to make life better.
Schedule a live meeting

    This year LINC summit will be entirely virtual. Join us online via CX 2021 to learn about our latest solutions, engage with our experts and exchange experiences with industry peers.

    Satellite Symposium

    Symposium on PAD | Thursday 22nd April 2021, 15:00 – 15.30 BST

    Advanced image guided therapy to improve procedure outcomes in CLI patients

    Add to calendar
    Moderator:
    Patrick Chong
    • Complementary imaging modalities to optimize treatment strategy– (IVUS, EVUS, Angio)
      Dr. Daniël van den Heuvel
    • Treating challenging calcified lesions in CLI: from common femoral to the foot
      Prof. Grigorios Korosoglou
    • New horizons in optimized lower limb angioplasty? IVUS guided dissection detection and management with a first of its kind dissection repair device
      Dr. Michael Lichtenberg
    Daniel van den Heuvel headshot
    Dr. Daniël van den Heuvel
    Dr Michael Lichtenberg headshot
    Dr. Michael Lichtenberg
    Dr Grigorios Korosoglou headshot
    Prof. Grigorios Korosoglou
    Dr Patrick Chong headshot
    Dr. Patrick Chong

    Connect with us and watch our product demonstrations

    Request a meeting for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
    Explore solution demos

    Watch in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.
    Request a live demo

    Join our subject matter experts at the Customer Experience Center for a live demo.
    Introducing new products

    Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
    Philips Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS

    Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS*

    The only 018 over the wire IVUS catheter. Designed for lower limb revascularization, Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology to aid disease assessment, inform intervention decision and confirm technical success in your most challenging cases.
    Discover more
    Philips IntraSight Mobile

    Philips IntraSight Mobile*

    Introducing Philips IntraSight - on a mobile platform. Smart. Simple. Seamless.
    Phoenix

    Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter

    Adding a dedicated below the knee solution to the comprehensive Phoenix portfolio. Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.
    SmartCT video thumbnail

    SmartCT**

    The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab.
    Philips Laser System thumbnail

    New Philips Laser System*

    The Philips Laser System will allow customers to utilize the proven technology of 308 nm light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters for peripheral vascular, coronary, and HRM procedures, in a slimmer, more maneuverable, more usable design that is ready at the turn of a key to treat patients as the physicians sees fit.
    Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model youtube video thumbnail

    Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model

    Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians detect, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.
    New Generation Azurion youtube video thumbnail

    New Generation Azurion

    In Azurion's integrated lab, interventional radiology teams can easily access SmartCT’s advanced 3D measurement and visualization and IntraSight’s intra-vascular imaging (IVUS) at one touch screen at table side to save time and enhance clinical confidence.
    StentBoost Mobile thumbnail

    StentBoost Mobile***

    First dedicated stent visualization software for the mobile C-arm segment. Compatible with Philips Zenition series to support your vascular procedures. Unlimited potential at your fingertips.
    TACK Endovascular System youtube video thumbnail

    Tack Endovascular System

    Optimizing PTA with Precision Dissection Repair. A first-of-its-kind, purpose-built, minimal metal implant that is designed to maintain vessel integrity and enhance blood flow to promote healing, improve outcomes and preserve limbs.

    Explore your PAD treatment path with Philips IVUS and therapeutic devices.

    Visions PV IVUS catheters
    Visions PV IVUS catheters
    Pioneer Plus re entry catheter
    Pioneer Plus re-entry catheter
    Quick cross support catheters
    Quick-cross support catheters
    Turbo power laser atherectomy catheter
    Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter
    Phoenix atherectomy system
    Phoenix atherectomy system
    AngioSculpt PTA scoring balloon catheter
    AngioSculpt PTA scoring balloon catheter
    Stellarex drug coated angioplasty balloon
    Stellarex drug-coated angioplasty balloon
    TACK Endovascular System Catheter thumbnail
    Tack endovascular system
    IVUS challenge standalone image

    Take the IVUS challenge

    IVUS challenge play button image
    Philips IVUS app logo

    Venous IVUS app

    Download our Venous IVUS image interpretation app and test your IVUS knowledge.

    Philips ELIITE Academy logo

    Philips ELIITE Academy

    Focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

    Sign up today

    Solutions

    See clearly with IVUS thumbnail

    See clearly with IVUS

    When used in conjunction with conventional angiography, the Philips Visions PV digital IVUS catheter family provides additional information on vessel architecture and pathology to aid disease assessment, inform intervention decisions and confirm technical success. The Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW catheter is the latest member of the family. See it fist at LINC 2021.
    Discover more
    Personalize treatment thumbnail

    Personalize treatment with versatile atherectomy options

    The Phoenix atherectomy system combines the benefits of front cutting and directional plaque excision to deliver a safe, simple and effective rotational atherectomy option. The Turbo-Power laser atherectomy system debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control.
    Discover more
    Deliver definitive therapy thumbnail

    Deliver definitive therapy

    Stellarex low-dose DCB has demonstrated durability1 in common and complex SFA patients with no compromise on 4-year safety2.
    Read the press release
    Tack Endovascular System is a unique, purpose-built minimal metal implant that effectively repairs ATK- and BTK-dissections following balloon angioplasty3,4, thereby preserving vessel integrity.
    Discover more
    Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm thumbnail

    Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

    This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams.
    Discover more
    SmartPerfusion thumbnail

    SmartPerfusion

    SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures.
    Discover more
    Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model thumbnail

    Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model

    Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians detect, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.
    Discover more
    VesselNavigator thumbnail

    VesselNavigator

    With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
    Discover more
    SmartCT thumbnail

    SmartCT**

    SmartCT* Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
    Discover more
    Azurion 5 C20 thumbnail

    Azurion 5 C20

    Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures.
    Discover more
    Zenition thumbnail

    Zenition

    The Zenition Series of mobile C-arms deliver reliable, user-friendly performance designed to elevate your clinical confidence and efficiency, whether you are carrying out a venous or iliac access or complex EVAR procedure. Visualize small devices and vessels with exceptional contrast and spatial resolution.
    Discover more

    Mathews J, Stellarexin the Treatment of the SFA and Popliteal: Late-Breaking 3-Year Data, oral presentation, NCVH May 2019

    Lyden S, Long-Term Safety of StellarexDCB Across ILLUMENATER CTs, oral presentation, virtual VIVA 2020, Nov 2020

    Bosiers et al. J VascSurg2016;64:109-16

    Brodmann et al, Catheter CardiovascInterv. 2018 Jul;92(1):96-105.

    * Pending CE-mark and FDA-clearance, not for sale.

    ** SmartCT is 510 (k) pending in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the USA.
    *** StentBoost Mobile 510(k) pending - Not commercially available for sale in the USA.
    *

