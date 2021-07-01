In a Philips Managed Services Partnership, staff are trained to safely use equipment. But the scope of the partnership is bigger than that. The culture and philosophy around training is determined at the start of the partnership. ''Together with the Mackenzie Health team, we developed a plan that is collaborative and specifically tailored to the Mackenzie Health staff needs,'' says Lorrie Turpin, who oversees education services for the 18-year Managed Services Partnership between Philips and Mackenzie Health. ''Through a series of conversations, we understood where the education needs were, where the shortcomings were and how to support them to make their education program run as smoothly as possible.''