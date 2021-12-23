Quick tips about the recall

Clinical information has been made available to your care teams to help them make the best decision about your treatment plan. Since your physician knows your medical history, they are the most qualified person to determine the benefit or risk of staying on your therapy until you receive your replacement device. ​ ​

We understand that waiting for news about when and how your device will be repaired or replaced can be frustrating and that timing is critical. We are working hard to complete this recall and will stay in communication with both you and your care team share the most up-to-date information. While we have already made progress in shipping replacement devices, and have increased our production capacity, we anticipate the repair and replacement program in the US will take through approximately September 2022 to complete.

You can also visit philips.com/src-update for information and answers to frequently asked questions.

