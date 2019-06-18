Philips partners with start-up DEARhealth

DEARhealth — a health tech spin-out from the University of California, Los Angeles — announced a €6.0 million ($6.8 million) investment in Series A funding from Philips and other backers.

DEARhealth aims to help providers and patients manage chronic conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, liver and kidney diseases, ovarian cancer and chronic pain. It strives to provide patient-centric, data-driven and AI-powered care pathways, orchestrating the work of everyone involved in providing care. The DEARhealth platform predicts the best care pathway with the lowest risks and seamlessly integrates these recommendations into existing EMRs. With the new funding, DEARhealth will be able to implement its technology in more hospitals and expand operations to Europe.

“Hospitals will become software-powered organizations,” says Daniel Hommes, chief executive officer at DEARhealth. “DEAR is ready to support that transformation for chronic care.”