October 24, 2022 by Philips Reading time: 2-3 min
Report: The Journey toward Insights at Scale for Health Care Providers
Data-driven insights can improve operational efficiency and transform clinical processes. When health care providers achieve insights at scale, they can derive steady returns on capital investments and enhance patient care. Health care executives find value in supplementing internal resources through strategic partnerships to implement advanced technologies and transition from historical reporting models to predictive analytics as they progress along the digital maturity curve.
This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores the opportunity and challenges that hospitals and health systems face as they seek to obtain data-driven clinical and operational insights at scale. Health care leaders share examples of how they are bringing data to life in new ways that will help them better care for patients in the future, refine existing processes and make vital business decisions.
Combining artificial intelligence with these large data sets can be unbelievably powerful. And this is just the start… We can understand operations and patient care at a very deep level. And it carries the promise of bending cost curves.
Dr. George Ruiz
Chair of cardiology and Vice Chair, Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute, United States
