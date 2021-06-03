June 3, 2021 by Philips Healthcare
Reading time: 2-3 min
Solution
An eight-year Managed Technology Services partnership, including state-of-the-art imaging systems and clinical informatics; and strategic consultancy services to help digitize operations and connect care across locations and medical disciplines.
Results
We want to offer patients consistently outstanding treatment quality and are convinced that long-term, sustainable cooperation is the key.”
Dr. Axel Fischer
Chairman of the Management Board of the München Klinik
An eight-year Managed Technology Services partnership between München Klinik and Philips focused on enhancing the quality and efficiency of treatment processes and associated medical technology, with an emphasis on imaging technology. The partnership was structured to enhance treatment quality, enable faster diagnosis, yield fewer follow-up examinations and decrease wait times.
Specific partnership deliverables included:
The main objective of the partnership with Philips is to jointly improve the quality and efficiency of the treatment processes and the medical technology involved. With this we would like to increase the attractiveness of the clinic for patients, doctors and nursing staff. By combining an innovative technology concept tailored to the needs of the patients with the continuous improvement of our processes, we provide a high-quality and economic care of the patients in Munich.
Dr. Axel Fischer
Chairman of the Management Board of the München Klinik
München Klinik and Philips worked together to complete a precise analysis of the current situation at all locations and develop a needs-based exchange concept. A multi-faceted standardization project was initiated to fulfill the initial needs that were identifed, including standardizing the equipment pool; and implementing a uniform operating philosophy and cross-departmental use of systems, probes and accessories. About 60 new devices were installed across a wide variety of departments in the first year of the partnership and ultrasonic systems were replaced with more powerful devices designed to improve both the diagnostics for patients and the working conditions for employees.
Now, workfow innovations, intuitive usability and ergonomic design support daily routines. Medical and nursing staff have more time for patients and provide feedback to Philips directly, which allows them to further adapt the next generation of devices to their specific needs.
We radiologists are always looking for the most effective way to reach our goal, i.e. to make a reliable diagnosis and thus the best therapy decision. I am very pleased that we are now in direct contact with the manufacturer and find solutions together to further shorten the imaging examination for the patients and simplify the work steps.”
Dr. Axel Fischer
Chairman of the Management Board of the München Klinik
The Managed Technology partnership between München Klinik and Philips, while only two years into the planned agreement, has already achieved results including cost savings and increased system uptime.
Summary of results to date:
In addition, the partnership helped the hospital increase its attractiveness to patients, doctors and nurses; and most importantly, enhance the quality of care for patients.