Taking healthcare everywhere

Covid-19 has helped me personally as a Chief Digitalization Strategy Officer to push digitalization and give it a stronger push and motivate people.”
Mr. Benedict Tan
Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore
I think the two different most important thing is to try to put this big journey into small pieces, and I would say the most important thing is the user experience, patient experience and the user experience from doctors and nurses.”
Mr. Henning Schneider
Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany
We needed to ensure that our clinical teams were able to respond to what seemed like the ever-changing needs of our patients.”
Mr. Leo Bodden
VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States
With the COVID-19 crisis and the way we have to handle it, what we discovered was that it was a fantastic moment to break down the barriers and the silos inside the hospital.”
Mr. Jacques Rossler
Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium
I think we can now use this technology and try to bring it in our daily work and our daily processes to not only rebuild it when the patient is coming back to the hospital, but keep it up.”
