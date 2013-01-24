Qualified imaging technologists and tech managers are already in short supply – and the forecast for meeting the increasing demand is not optimistic.1 To make things worse, training programs are not filling the funnel with new techs.

The American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) reported in 2017 that 50% of radiography programs were not fully enrolled.2 Across Europe, the increased demand for imaging studies and workforce shortages have strained radiology services while demand continues to grow.3

You’re living this every day. Increasing demands of care systems put added pressure on already-stretched imaging teams. And the increasing complexity of technology and cases makes challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization more apparent than ever.

What if you could provide the expert support your team needs – on demand – exactly when they need it? What if you could offer greater access to care by extending your team rather than expanding it? And what if you could take advantage of expert clinical consults in closed environments such as COVID wards, without summoning those high-demand specialists to the bedside?