Neurovascular
The Azurion neuro suite is designed to help your care team easily and confidently perform stroke interventions

Treatment

Improve 24/7 lab perfomance

Speed up treatment of eligible stroke patients


From the moment a stroke alert comes in, your neuro lab must be ready fast and help you work smoothly during hectic, acute cases. With Philips Azurion Neuro suite, your care team can easily and confidently perform stroke interventions – day or night. And focus on what's important - your patient. 
The right solution at the right moment for stroke interventions


Your stroke team can be called in any time, day or night. Our Azurion Neuro suite is designed to support you, especially when you need to stay focused during night cases or are working with staff at different skill levels.
A treatment room designed to make things easier for your stroke team

-12%

reduction in in-lab preparation time supported by ProcedureCards¹

Azurion Neuro suite

The majority of stroke cases come at night when care teams may be less experienced or just plain tired.²,³ Philips Azurion Neuro suite provides quick start-up, intuitive controls and efficient multi-tasking to keep procedures moving. Designed to reduce distractions and improve confidence during challenging stroke interventions.

See how we put remote experts at your side.

Discover the ease of Azurion Neuro suite.
Easily perform 3D imaging at table side to enhance stroke interventions

 

+100%

of users found that controlling SmartCT is intuitive and easy to learn⁴
SmartCT 3D visualization and measurement solution

This solution simplifies 3D acquisition with step by step guidance that empowers clinical users⁵ to easily perform 3D imaging.⁴ Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds⁶ on the touch screen module, where you can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools. Ideal for incidental 3D users or on-call staff that support stroke interventions.

Discover simplified 3D imaging
Learn more
The smart CT solution simplifies 3D aquisition with step by step guidance that empowers clinical users to easly perform 3D imaging
CT images arrive before the patient to accelerate planning
Partnership with Nicolab7
CT scans are pushed automatically to a secure cloud environment on Nicolab’s StrokeViewer platform. Via the cloud, the CTA findings arrive ahead of the patient so the team can start planning the case. This can save valuable time before an endovascular clot retrieval. 

Discover end to end image sharing.
References

 

1.The results achieved in this first Azurion lab performance study (2017) have been verified by an independent third party. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained (St. Antonius hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands) and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

2.52% out of office hours: UK study. N = 45000, (Campbell, J. T., Bray, B. D., Hoffman, A. M., Kavanagh, S. J., Rudd, A. G., Tyrrell, P. J., & Intercollegiate Stroke Working Party (2014). The effect of out of hours presentation with acute stroke on processes of care and outcomes: analysis of data from the Stroke Improvement National Audit Programme (SINAP). PloS one, 9(2), e87946. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0087946)

3.60% out of office hours: Scotland study N = 52000, (Turner M, Barber M, Dodds H on behalf of the Scottish Stroke Care Audit, et al. Stroke patients admitted within normal working hours are more likely to achieve process standards and to have better outcomes. Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 2016;87:138-143.)

4.Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech with different levels of experience.

5.The user level of expertise required is described in the Intructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile. 

6.3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer times.

7.This solution is not available in all countries. Consult your local Philips representative for more detailed information.

