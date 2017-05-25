Since the 1980s, Saratoga Hospital has transformed into a thriving institution that anchors a growing network of healthcare services, including primary care, urgent care, imaging, occupational health, ambulatory surgery, rehabilitation, oncology, and a new community health center. Its physician and nursing staff has grown and they are delivering much broader healthcare services to its community, enabled by technology.

The most recent endeavor to meet the community healthcare needs was a multimillion-dollar project consisting of a new 19-bed intensive care unit and a complete surgical service renovation with the addition of 10 operating rooms.

As part of the ICU overhaul, Diane Bartos, Administrative Director of the Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Services, at Saratoga Hospital, conducted research on patient events across their units, the result of which identified a need for more support of nursing staff as they dealt with patient events including those outside of the ICU. Research showed that there was an opportunity to apply technology in the general ward that could help in reducing a patient’s likelihood of returning to the ICU.

There are 440,000 preventable adverse events that contribute to patient deaths in U.S. hospitals every year.1