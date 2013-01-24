Home
Actiwatch Spectrum Activity monitor

Actiwatch Spectrum

Activity monitor

Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with advanced features needed for when you are involved in more demanding research protocols. It is an all-in-one, waterproof device, and ideal for those who prefer to wear a wrist watch.

Features
Sleep/wake history

Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep

Actiwatch models use actigraphy principles to provide sleep schedule variability, sleep quantity, and sleep quality statistics so you can better identify therapeutic options and understand how your patients respond to treatment.
Off-wrist detection

Off-wrist detection for more reliable data

Should a user remove the device during the study, Actiwatch Spectrum records when it has been removed and for how long.
Physical activity monitor

Physical activity monitor for quantifiable activity data

Each Actiwatch model is equipped with a highly sensitive accelerometer.
Waterproof to IPX7 standards

Waterproof to IPX7 standards

Waterproof to IPX7 standards for freedom to plan your day
Event marker

Event marker

Event marker records events of significance
Time/date display

Time/date display for users who prefer a wrist watch

Actiwatch Spectrum has the features of a wrist watch, which makes it an all-in-one device.
Colored light sensor

Colored light sensor for full light exposure profile

Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with three color light sensors that provide irradiance and luminous flux recordings in three color bands of the visible spectrum: red, green, and blue.
Status indicator

Status indicator for real-time insight

The device status indicator shows when the Actiwatch Spectrum is logging, not logging, on wrist, off wrist, and when it has successfully marked an event. Real-time insight for users.
