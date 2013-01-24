Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

CombiDiagnost R90 Cross functional DRF system

CombiDiagnost R90

Cross functional DRF system

Find similar products

This remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography is designed for consistent, superb image quality and high room utilization, in a cost effective manner.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand