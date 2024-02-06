Search terms

Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound

Now ultrasound systems can do more than scan.

Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality*. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device* allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols*.

Contact & support
Features
Text Chat
Text Chat

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.

Text Chat

Text Chat
Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.
Click here for more information
Text Chat
Text Chat

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.
Place an audio call
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Click here for more information
Place an audio call
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Share webcam video
Share webcam video

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.

Share webcam video

Share webcam video
Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.
Click here for more information
Share webcam video
Share webcam video

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.

Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user
Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.
Click here for more information
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.

Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration
Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.
Click here for more information
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.
Click here for more information
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.
  • Text Chat
  • Place an audio call
  • Share webcam video
  • Screen share with a remote user
See all features
Text Chat
Text Chat

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.

Text Chat

Text Chat
Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.
Click here for more information
Text Chat
Text Chat

Text Chat

Text chat is helpful when talking might impact patient privacy or disturb others in the room.
Place an audio call
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Click here for more information
Place an audio call
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.

When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Share webcam video
Share webcam video

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.

Share webcam video

Share webcam video
Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.
Click here for more information
Share webcam video
Share webcam video

Share webcam video

Share your webcam video to personalize your collaboration, or communicate with the patient as well.
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.

Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user
Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.
Click here for more information
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user

Screen share with a remote user

Share your ultrasound screen for real-time decision support or diagnosis, and remote users can share key information like test results or image examples back to the ultrasound system.
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.

Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration
Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.
Click here for more information
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration

Multi-party collaboration

Enables up to six users simultaneously connect and communicate in real-time from their PC, mobile device or another compatible ultrasound machine.
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.
Click here for more information
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection

System-to-system connection allows clinicians to have a quick check-in with a colleague in another exam room without interrupting each other's workflow.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Contract required. Requires 7.0.5 or higher. Diagnostic use and remote access via mobile device or browser requires VM 9.0 or higher. Multi-party and system to system connect require VM 10.0 or higher. Remote control requires Windows device. Contact your local Philips representative for availability in your area.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.