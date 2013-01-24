QLAB obstetrics and gynecology analysis

QLAB is designed to make it easy to get the data necessary to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
Elastography Analysis (EA) provides decision support
This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
Women's health 3DQ
Women's health 3DQ for advanced viewing and quantification
3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, and use all vision controls, and perform everyday measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Maps contrast agent progression and enhances vessel conspicuity.
Vascular Plaque Quantification
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that
uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the
overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery
and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other
characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove
to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an
increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based
on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the
carotid artery.
Women's Health Quantification
Women's Health Quantification aids in contrast analysis
Aids in the review and analysis of contrast wash-in/wash-out intensities, expressing that data in an easy-to-interpret, color-coded format.
Fetal Heart Navigation
Fetal Heart Navigation helps evaluate the fetal heart
Provides a semi-automated protocol using 3D datasets to evaluate the fetal heart. Automates the initial ductal arch view and guides the novice user in obtaining views recommended in the ISUOG Fetal Cardiac Screening Guidelines.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Region of Interest (ROI)
Designed for both contrast and 2D imaging to increase the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements.
