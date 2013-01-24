Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EPIQ Ultrasound system for radiology

EPIQ 7

Ultrasound system for radiology

Find similar products

EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding general imaging practices.

Contact us

Specifications

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 60.6 cm
Height
  • 146-171.5 cm
Depth
  • 109.2 cm
Weight
  • 104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
Height adjustment
  • 25.4 cm

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand