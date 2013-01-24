OmniSphere

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Remote Technical Connect helps technicians identify and solve maintenance issues
Remote Technical Connect delivers support for system maintenance to enable enhanced productivity of bio-medical engineering department and staff, and end-user satisfaction from in-house technical support. With Remote Technical Connect, 70% of routine service is now a remote possibility.
Utilization Optimizer offers a comprehensive view of your ultrasound data
Utilization Optimizer gathers utilization data from multiple Philips ultrasound systems, organizes it in a customizable dashboard, and generates reports. Helping you make informed decisions to improve workflow, deliver quality patient care and reduce the total cost of ownership. All of this gives you actionable intelligence to make smart decisions more easily.
