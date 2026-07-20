The IntelliVue Pulse Oximetry Module is for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors MP40-MP90 and MX500-MX850. The module allows non-invasive measurement of arterial oxygenation saturation using light transmitted through tissue.
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Increases measurement accuracy but also significantly reduces the number of false alarms
Specifications
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
IEC 60601-1-2, EN 60601-1-2
Compatible Host Devices
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems